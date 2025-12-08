The "Sema Ayin-i Şerifi" or the "Blessed Rite," a traditional whirling ceremony, was held this year as part of the 752nd anniversary of the passing of Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi, under the theme “Time of Peace.”

Ömer Faruk Belviranlı, general director of Fine Arts at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, spoke at the event held at the Mevlana Cultural Center, highlighting the ministry’s efforts to organize numerous activities over 11 days for Rumi enthusiasts.

Whirling dervishes perform during Rumi’s 752nd anniversary ceremony in Konya, central Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2025. (AA Photo)

Belviranlı emphasized the importance of the commemoration ceremonies, saying, “As the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, we never forget that our primary duty is to introduce, protect and pass on to future generations all cultural values and heritage that enrich our spiritual life, define who we are and root us in the land we live on.”

Recalling Rumi’s words, “There are two great signs in a human: the first is knowledge, the second is selflessness. Some possess knowledge but lack selflessness; others are selfless but lack knowledge,” Belviranlı added:

“Today, having Rumi enthusiasts from across our country and the world join us to share in this sacred heritage is a great honor. His words, inspired centuries ago, still resonate: ‘I swear to God repeatedly that this meaning will spread from where the sun rises to where it sets and reach all lands.’ We sincerely hope that the anniversary of Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi's passing – which he described as the wedding night marking his eternal union with God – brings blessings to all.”

Humanity’s shared need

Konya Governor Ibrahim Akın, noting this year’s “Time of Peace” theme, said that peace is rooted in compassion and trust within families and society. He added that, universally, peace serves as a bridge connecting people and bringing hearts closer together.

“Today, in a global order shaken by wars, migration, poverty and oppression, peace is a shared necessity and a common pursuit for all humanity,” Akın said. “Rumi’s call is an invitation to all humanity, from east to west and north to south. It reminds us that without inner peace, we cannot rebuild the world and that lasting global peace is impossible without cultivating it within ourselves. Today, we renew our intention for more peace, more harmony and more unity. On this occasion, I honor Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi and all scholars who have walked the path of knowledge, wisdom and enlightenment.”

Mustafa Uzbaş, deputy mayor of Konya Metropolitan Municipality, welcomed local and international tourists attending the ceremonies. He expressed his hope that each event held during the commemoration would bring a breath of hope to a world weighed down by war and the tears of the oppressed and thanked all those involved in organizing the program.

Following the speeches, the program continued with a concert of Sufi music performed by the Istanbul Historical Turkish Music Ensemble and artist Ahmet Özhan. The event concluded with the Sema Ayin-i Şerifi ceremony performed by the Konya Turkish Sufi Music Ensemble.