The infamous slap of Will Smith at the Oscars has been immortalized in the form of graffiti on the Berlin wall, which was a concrete barrier that physically and ideologically divided Berlin from 1961 to 1989.

Works of famous graffiti artists adorn the walls in the Mauer Park district of Berlin, the capital of Germany.

Dominican graffiti artist Jesus Cruz Artiles (EME Freethinker) draws on hot current events in his graffiti on Berlin walls. Artist Artiles, in his latest work, drew the famous actor Will Smith slapping the presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscar ceremony.

Portraying the scene of slap, Will Smith's graffiti includes a written phrase that reads "real life" and the words "my fantastic social media life" are written over Chris Rock. The artist draws attention to projected reality on social media and the real-life distinction using the slap as a metaphor along with the real-life triumphs over fairytale-like narratives.

“Sorry ... I can’t resist,” Artiles captioned an Instagram post. “How’re you doing in Real life?”