Türkiye, with its ancient traditions and cultural elements, is among the countries with the richest heritage list of UNESCO. To promote the country's cultural value on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, a photography competition, hosted by the Traditional Arts Association, was held with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Organized to make Turkey's intangible cultural heritage more visible and document it with unique visuals, the winners of the UNESCO Intangible Turkish Cultural Heritage Photography Contest have been announced. A total number of 172 artists applied for the competition with 462 photos. As a result of the evaluations, it was decided that 50 photographs would receive an award.

In the photography contest, the first 25 contestants will receive TL 2,000 ($110), and the next 25 contestants will receive TL 500. The photographs will be used in promotional activities both at home and abroad and will be included in various exhibitions.

Among the first 25 winners are Alev Tanrıkorur, Arif Miletli, Aygül Harmancı, Çiğdem Sorgut, Deniz Kalaycı, Engin Ayyıldız, Fatih Balaman, Fatma Nurdem Atay, Giray Kocaman, Hakan Muallim, Hasan Burak Durmuş, Hasal İçel, Hilal Emnacar, İsmet Danyeli, Leyla Yılmaz, Muhammet Özen, Musa Talaşlı, Münevver Ulusoy, Neşe Arı, Orhan Bektaş, Ramazan Çırakoğlu, Şerife Kese Halıcı, Şevki Karaca, Ufuk Turpcan and Zihni Onur Çalışkaner.

Other winners include Adem Güleş, Ahmet Öner, Alev Tanrıkorur, Bilal Eskioğlu, Burak Türk, Dilek Durdu, Ekrem Kalkan, Fatih Yılmaz, Gürsel Egemen Ergin, Halit Bozkuş, Hilal Rana İnanç, Hüseyin Opuklu, İbrahim Sürmeneli, İmge İldem, Kamil Serhoşoğlu, Kazım Kuyucu, Mehmet Yılmaz, Melih Sular ,Muzaffer Murat İlhan, Muzaffer Temel, Orhan Kartal, Osman Arsal, Ragıp Sarı, Sabahattin Özveren and Serdar Kıran.