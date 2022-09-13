The world-famous sarcophagi (caskets) in the inventory of various museums in Türkiye are shown among the must-see artifacts of the country.

Anatolian geography, where great civilizations lived in history, hosts the ruins of different periods. Anatolia is an open-air museum with ancient cities, places of worship, theaters, towers, castles, palaces, bazaars, monuments and monasteries that have preserved their splendor for thousands of years.

A view of the Altıkulaç Sarcophagus, Troy Museum, Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2022. (AA Photo)

Among these unique artifacts that Türkiye owns and sheds light on the history of world culture and art, spellbinding sarcophagi also hold an important place.

These sarcophagi, which were carved from various metals such as stone and marble to preserve the dead, date back to ancient history. They feature relief statues of the dead and decorations. Political and religious narratives are also depicted on the sarcophagi decorated with artistic motifs. Therefore, these art pieces provide important information about the period they were made.

12 must-see sarcophagi

Museums in various cities of Türkiye host world-famous examples of sarcophagi that have been preserved in their original form.

A view of the Eros Sarcophagus, Side Museum, Antalya, southern Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2022. (AA Photo)

Sidamara Sarcophagus: Sidamara, one of the sarcophagi carrying the immortal details of history and art, has been on display in Istanbul for 121 years. The artifact, which was found in the Ambar village on the Konya-Ereğli Karaman road, can be seen today in Istanbul Archeology Museums. The Sidamara Sorcaphagus dates back to the second-third century A.D. It is the world's heaviest sarcophagus weighing 32 tons.

On the lid of the sarcophagus, made of white marble, the person who is thought to be the owner and his wife are depicted half lying down. There are two Eros depictions at the feet and head of these two figures. There is also a depiction of the struggle of Eros with animals such as lions, bears and panthers.

Sidamara Sarcophagus and its Eros head, which have been separated for more than 100 years, were reunited on June 10, 2022. As a result of the cooperation with the British Victoria and Albert Museum, the head of Eros has been relocated to where it belongs.

A view of the Polyxena Sarcophagus, Troy Museum, Çanakkale, northwestern Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2022. (AA Photo)

Altıkulaç Sarcophagus: The Altıkulaç Sarcophagus or Çan Sarcophagus in the Troy Museum dates back to the beginning of the fourth century B.C.

The marble sarcophagus is of great importance as the painted scenes on it are very well preserved. It is estimated that the sarcophagus was built for an Anatolian dynasty that ruled about 2,500 years ago.

The long front side of the work, considered one of the rare examples that best illustrate the understanding of art in Anatolia after the arrival of the Persians, is divided into two by a tree figure in the middle. On the right, a boar hunting scene is engraved. The mounted figure is hunting a boar with his spear, while hunting dogs are also included in the fight. To the left side is a deer hunting scene.

Alexander Sarcophagus: The Alexander Sarcophagus was found in 1887. Greek and Persian soldiers are depicted at war on the long front of the approximately 2,500-year-old sarcophagus. At the far left of the scene, the figure on the horse, which gives the sarcophagus its name, is thought to be Alexander the Great of Macedonia because he wears lion skin. The depiction, in which the movement is engraved very successfully, is considered to be a scene from the Battle of Issus, in which Alexander the Great defeated Persian King Darius III. A view of the Alexander Sarcophagus, Istanbul Archaeology Museums, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2022. (AA Photo)

The Alexander Sarcophagus, whose color palette contains a very good chemical composition and is made of time-resistant purple, red, yellow, blue, scarlet brown and magenta, is among the important sarcophagi in terms of its construction technique and artistic quality.

Heracles Sarcophagus: The Heracles Sarcophagus in Konya Archaeological Museum was found in 1958 during a construction. The sarcophagus, which is shown as the best example of the Heracles sarcophagi made in high relief technique in Anatolia, is thought to belong to one of the notables of the ancient city of Pappa. The deceased person is depicted on the narrow side of the sarcophagus, and mythological stories about Heracles are depicted on the other three sides.

Sarcophagus of the Crying Women: The Crying Women Sarcophagus, one of the sarcophagi in the Istanbul Archaeological Museums, was named this way because of the iconographic scene on it. A view of the Sarcophagus of the Crying Women, Istanbul Archaeology Museums, Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2022. (AA Photo)

On the sarcophagus, which is thought to have been produced in the Classical Period Greek style, depictions of mourning women are placed. On the cover of the work, on the other hand, a funeral ceremony unique to Persian culture is described. There are some opinions that the sarcophagus belongs to Straton, King of Sidon (374-358 B.C.), who is said to be fond of pleasure and entertainment.

Achilles Sarcophagus: The Achilles Sarcophagus, on which the war scenes called Attica are narrated, is on display at the Adana Museum.

In the depictions on the front side of the sarcophagus, with reference to the Trojan War in Homer's "Iliad," Achilles drags Hector's corpse on the ground for days, out of pain and anger over the murder of his close friend Patroclus and Hector's father Priamus kneels begging to ask for his son's body.

Sarcophagus of Aurelia Botiane and Demetria: The Aurelia Botiane Demetria Sarcophagus in Antalya Museum was taken from Perge Western Necropolis by smugglers in 1997 and was seized when it was about to be sold. A view of the Heracles Sarcophagus, Konya Archaeological Museum, central Türkiye, Sept. 9, 2022. (AA Photo)

In the work, which is an example of the Columnated Sarcophagus of Asia Minor, the face of the woman who owns the sarcophagus is depicted in the form of a portrait. In the middle of the short side face of the sarcophagus, there are two winged doors symbolizing the other world. On one of the long sides of the sarcophagus, there are scenes describing three events between the Trojans and the Achaeans in the Trojan War, which is described in Homer's "Iliad."