Armin van Buuren, a Grammy-winning DJ and world-renowned figure in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene, performed in Istanbul, and he had a unique accommodation request.

The DJ, often hailed as the best in the world, stayed at the Vakko Hotel & Residence in Istanbul and specifically asked for a soundproof room.

Armin van Buuren has been named the world's best DJ five times by DJ MAG and has maintained his position at the top for over 20 years in his music career. The renowned DJ is known for headlining some of the world's largest festivals, such as Ultra Music, Tomorrowland and Untold.

Nihan Çelik, is one of the rising stars in the music industry known for her powerful voice. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

'Queen'

Nihan Çelik, one of the rising stars in the music industry known for her powerful voice, has just released her latest single, "Queen," with Dolby Atmos support. She has quickly established herself as a prominent name in the music scene, and it seems she is on a mission to become the queen of music. With each passing day, she strengthens her presence onstage, showcasing her incredible talent.

"Queen" features lyrics and music by Baz, Tüzzün and Chima Ede'aaitken, with mixing and mastering by Slong. The production is credited to Slong and Doro, highlighting the collaboration of a strong and globally recognized team. Nihan's collaborations with top-tier teams and innovative marketing strategies will propel her to greater heights in the music industry.

Rap artists Allame (L) and Hidra. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Exciting collaboration

Two of Türkiye's leading figures in rap music, Allame and Hidra, are joining forces once again after a long hiatus. Their eagerly awaited track, "Bumerang," released on Sept. 22, delighting fans who have been eagerly anticipating their reunion.

A decade ago, Allame and Hidra faced off in the DevRap Freestyle competition, garnering significant attention and a devoted fan base. The lyrics for "Bumerang" are written by Allame and Hidra, with music and arrangement by Allame. The track aims to provide an unforgettable experience by merging the creative powers of both artists. This collaboration underscores the evolution of rap music in Türkiye and its significance in the music scene.

Both artists are excited about this special reunion and highlight the profound meaning of working together again after such a long break. This collaboration is seen as a significant milestone in the Turkish hip-hop music scene and is eagerly awaited by music enthusiasts.

Taladro is known for his captivating compositions and hit songs. (Photo by Hakan Uç)

Taladro's new track

Taladro, known for his captivating compositions and hit songs, is once again connecting with his fans through a compelling new song, "Aşk Uyuyor" ("Love is Sleeping"). In this song, he explores the enchantment of love and the challenges of reaching it. With its poetic lyrics and soul-stirring melody, the song promises to make a significant impact, especially in the ambiance of autumn.

The lyrics for "Aşk Uyuyor" are penned by Taladro himself, and the song is produced by Ely Teyp and Rash. This release is expected to further solidify Taladro's reputation as an artist capable of touching hearts with his music.