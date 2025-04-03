The Yalova Bonsai Museum, located just a few hours from Istanbul, aims to attract 10,000 visitors this year.

Opened in March 2024 with the support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the museum was established to promote bonsai – a miniature tree cultivation technique that originated in China and Japan and has spread worldwide – within Türkiye. The museum also seeks to pass this art down to future generations, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan diplomatic relations.

Last year, the Yalova Bonsai Museum welcomed 5,500 domestic and international visitors. The museum earned international recognition by winning the "Bonsai Cup" category at the 25th International Bonsai Trophy Belgium in February, one of Europe's most prestigious bonsai events.

Visitors explore the bonsai trees showcased at the Yalova Bonsai Museum, Yalova, Türkiye, March 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

Managed by the Provincial Special Administration, the museum occupies a 1,700-square-meter (over 18,000-square-foot) exhibition area, showcasing 200 bonsai trees, all of which are housed indoors.

Hasan Şimşek, the bonsai artist responsible for the museum, shared his experience with Anadolu Agency (AA), noting that he has been caring for the museum’s trees for the past year. He emphasized the museum's mission to introduce bonsai as an art form to Türkiye, making it accessible as a potential source of income.

Şimşek also mentioned that the museum carefully selects plants suited to Türkiye's and Yalova's climate. "Currently, we have 200 trees from 70 different species. In this way, our museum functions as a species bank," he explained.

He further emphasized that the museum's size positions it as one of Europe’s and the world’s leading bonsai collections. "We aim to feature species and styles not represented in our collection. Last year, we welcomed around 5,500 visitors, and we are targeting 10,000 this year. Visitors come from both domestic and international locations. Right now, our trees are in their best condition, and we look forward to welcoming our guests."

Bonsai Trees at the Yalova Bonsai Museum, Yalova, Türkiye, March 13, 2025. (AA Photo)

Şimşek noted that the museum was established with the ambition of representing Türkiye internationally, likening it to a precious gem. As a result, they have begun participating in the most prestigious bonsai events worldwide.

The museum took part in an event held in Genk, Belgium, on Feb. 20-23, where several bonsai museums from across Europe participated. Şimşek shared: "We participated in the event with a bonsai cup inspired by Turkish ceramics. Bonsai is a very valuable art form. We designed our cup with Ottoman-era motifs, incorporating red colors, tulips and other floral patterns that once thrived but later faded from Turkish ceramic art. The cup quickly stood out among around 150 entries. We won first place at our first exhibition. I would like to thank the esteemed Iznik ceramic artist İlknur Güneşdağ, who painted our cup. We plan to continue collaborating with her in future exhibitions, expecting an even more enriching presence at upcoming shows."