Organized by Yunus Emre Institute London (YEE), the Art4Lives (Art for Lives) online art auction project once again brought together established artists, painters, photographers, creatives, and others to demonstrate how art can help save lives and help those affected by Türkiye’s devastating earthquakes.

After the success of the first auction and the outpouring of support from all over the world, Art4Lives continues to raise awareness, with the second leg of the project launched online on June 7. Art4Lives is creating an artistic network of support with the new artists who have joined for the second leg of the project and the artworks they have generously donated.

Art4Lives is a humanitarian project that aims to demonstrate how art can help save lives and help those affected by Türkiye’s devastating earthquakes. The initiative has received contributions from more than 50 accomplished artists who have donated some of their most distinguished artworks to the auction. It continues to hold more auctions to spread its message of solidarity and compassion. After the first successful auction, Art4Lives has launched the second round on its website, with more artists joining with their remarkable work. The auction is open for bidding until June 19.

"Pomegranate Istanbul" by Yasemin Akyol, which was presented in Art4Lives online art auction project. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

The first auction of the Art4Lives online art auction project organized by the YEE London officially closed with great success. The auction, which concluded with bids on 27 artworks, included the contributions of 33 accomplished artists. They donated some of their best work to the auction to help heal the wounds of the painful earthquakes, keep awareness alive, and generate a continuous source of financial aid for earthquake victims.

Following the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks that hit Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, more than 50,000 people tragically died. Amid harsh winter conditions, thousands of people have been left homeless, needing shelter, clothing, clean water and food. The devastating earthquake turned people’s lives upside down, destroying families, homes, and almost everything people owned.

The earthquake struck more than 11 cities but affected humanity across the world. However, despite an outpouring of public sympathy, the severe earthquakes have caused widespread damage that necessitates long-term disaster relief in the region. Hence, to raise awareness of the dire situation and to keep the flow of aid going, YEE London has organized a humanitarian project curated by Nagihan Seymour. The project aims to hold more than one auction regularly, with the contribution of an increasing number of artists each time.

"Five Phases of the Moon" by Qayyim Naoki Yamamoto, which was presented in Art4Lives online art auction project. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

Proceeds donated to AFAD

YEE donated 31,400 pounds (nearly $39,500) to the earthquake survivors in Türkiye. The money was raised during various events organized by the Institute.

The donation was presented to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) during a special ceremony at the Turkish Embassy in London on June 9. The ceremony featured speeches by the Turkish Ambassador Koray Ertaş and the director of YEE London, Mehmet Karakuş, who spoke about raising awareness and extending aid to those who survived the deadly earthquakes.

Ambassador Ertaş thanked YEE London and its supporters for their benevolence and solidarity with Türkiye. He emphasized the significance of humanitarian endeavors and collaboration in times of crisis and disaster. He also praised the resilience and courage of the Turkish people who had endured the earthquakes with dignity and hope. To conclude his words, Ertaş honored those who perished in the earthquake and extended his sympathies to their families.

"National Gallery" by Ben Pearce, which was presented in Art4Lives online art auction project. (Photo courtesy of YEE London)

In his speech, Karakuş thanked Ertaş for hosting the ceremony and for his support for Yunus Emre Institute London’s activities and highlighted that the Institute was not only a place to learn the Turkish language and culture but also a platform to make a positive impact on society through its cultural events. He said that the institute had taken inspiration from Yunus Emre’s humanitarian teachings, which emphasize love and compassion for all.

Karakuş mentioned that they had organized various events to raise funds for the earthquake survivors, such as the Whirling Dervishes: Mevlevi Sema Ceremony & Devran Dhikr events that took place in London, Cambridge and Oxford; the London Craft Week, which featured traditional and contemporary Turkish crafts; and the Art4Lives Charity Art Auction, which auctioned artworks by Turkish and international artists. He described Art4Lives as a humanitarian project that aimed to demonstrate how art can help save lives and help those affected by Türkiye’s devastating earthquakes. He also said that they had received an incredible amount of expression of support from people during these events and expressed his gratitude for their participation and contribution.