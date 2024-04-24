As London Craft Week celebrates its 10th year of honoring traditional crafts, it returns with a dynamic program of events taking place across London. The Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London has also announced its participation for the seventh consecutive year.

Joining over 700 fantastic established and emerging makers, designers, brands and galleries from around the world, the institute is once again bringing Türkiye’s delicious cuisine and rich arts for London to enjoy, taking part in celebrating British and international creativity this spring.

The theme this year is "Turkish Treasures: Embroidery, the Art of Illumination, Paper Marbling, Calligraphy, Ceramics and Culinary Delights." Participants will have the opportunity to take part in workshops and demonstrations with master artists and world-class chefs to explore Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage and cherish (as well as taste) Türkiye’s famous cuisine.

The highlight of this year’s event is the art of Turkish embroidery. Rümeysa Memiş will guide participants through this art form, with a special focus on Turkish patterns. Each stitch is a narrative, each pattern a memory. This is not just a workshop, it is a journey through time, a celebration of the art of storytelling through embroidery. Following this, Nagihan Seymour will bring the Turkish Art of illumination to life, intertwining it with the iconic patterns of William Morris.

Transitioning from the visual to the tactile, Dilara Karaağaç will demonstrate the art of paper marbling (ebru). She will guide pigments on water to create unique designs, each piece a testament to the fluidity of this art form. This year, the highly sought-after Turkish cuisine workshops led by the awarded Chef Ali Açıkgül are waiting for you. Chef Açıkgül will guide participants on a culinary journey as he unveils the secrets of vegan recipes from Anatolia. He will also introduce the concept of Anatolia’s zero-waste kitchen, demonstrating how sustainability can be integrated into our daily cooking practices.

Adding to the richness of the event, Gulnaz Mahboob will introduce participants to the art of calligraphy. In her workshop, participants will learn the delicate strokes and techniques of this ancient art form and will have the opportunity to create personalized items. This hands-on experience not only teaches the skill of calligraphy but also allows participants to create a tangible memory of their cultural journey.

To complement the workshops and demonstrations, there will also be a traditional Turkish art exhibition taking place at the Institute.

The YEE has welcomed hundreds of attendees for London Craft Week over the past six years.

The events will take place from May 13-19.