Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) London announced new dates for the U.K. chapter of the "Whirling Dervishes: Mevlevi Sema Ceremony and Devran Dhikr," along with two lectures and concerts on Ottoman Sufi music to be performed by the Istanbul Sufi Ceremonies Ensemble in London, Cambridge and Oxford between April 23-26.

In light of the recent events, all the proceeds will be donated to the Türkiye Earthquake Relief Fund.

The U.K. tour of the "Whirling Dervishes by the Istanbul Sufi Ceremonies Ensemble" will entail a series of events including the Mevlevi Sema Ceremony, Devran Dhikr (remembrance of God), lectures and concerts.

The series of events will launch on April 24 in London at the EartH Theatre, which has a reputation for being a stylish and glorious multi-arts space. The second stage of the tour will take place on April 25 at West Road Concert Hall, one of Cambridge's premiere music venues and renowned for its superb acoustic qualities; and on April 26, this spiritually fulfilling experience will come to an end with a final performance at Sheldonian Theatre, an architectural jewel at the heart of Oxford.

In addition to these, two lectures and concerts will be held on Mevlevi culture and Sufi music. Apart from an introduction of traditional Mevlevi Sufi music, lectures will be delivered by renowned scholars. Both lectures will be accompanied by concerts by master musicians of the Istanbul Sufi Ceremonies Ensemble. Pieces from Ottoman classical music and Sufi hymns will also be played.