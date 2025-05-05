American actor Penn Badgley, best known for his roles in "Gossip Girl" and "You," revealed in an interview with USA Today that he reads the Quran and keeps a copy of it by his bedside.

The 38-year-old actor shared that he meditates on verses from the Quran before going to sleep, explaining that the practice brings him a sense of mental balance – especially after portraying the intense and dark character Joe Goldberg in "You."

He emphasized how deeply he reflects on the verses he reads, describing them as a source of spiritual grounding and introspection.

In addition to his Quranic meditation, Badgley also practices one of the central devotions of the Baháʼí Faith: the Long Obligatory Prayer, which he recites daily without fail.

Badgley has been married to American singer and actress Domino Kirke since 2017. The couple shares a 4-year-old son and is currently expecting twins.