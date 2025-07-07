This week, Istanbul will host a rich variety of cultural events, featuring concerts, exhibitions, film screenings and theater performances by both local and international artists.

At the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), cinema lovers can enjoy two compelling films: "Savrulan Zaman" ("Swaying Time") will be shown between July 7 and July 10, followed by "Köpekle Kurt Arasında" ("Between Dog and Wolf"), which will be screened from July 11 to July 13.

Zorlu PSM also adds to the cinematic offerings with screenings of "Ghost Today" and "Only Lovers Left Alive" on July 10.

For fans of stand-up comedy, "Tuz Biber 6'lı" will take place at JJ Pub Kanyon on Monday, while "Tuz Biber 3'lü" will entertain audiences at Zorlu PSM tomorrow.

Live music, concerts

The Harbiye Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theater presents a diverse lineup this week: Derya Bedavacı performs on Monday, followed by Levent Yüksel’s 30th Anniversary Symphonic Concert on Tuesday. On July 9, Greek pop star Konstantinos Argiros takes the stage, with Turkish pop icon Hadise performing on July 10 and July 11. The legendary Morrissey will appear on July 12, and Ekin Uzunlar closes out the week on July 13.

Norwegian musician Aurora will perform at KüçükÇiftlik Park on July 12, and the Austrian band Parcels will take the same stage on July 13. On July 11, global superstars the Black Eyed Peas will meet fans at Festival Park Yenikapı.

At ENKA Eşref Denizhan Open-Air Theater, the band Adamlar will perform tonight, followed by a joint concert by Şenay Lambaoğlu and Tuluğ Tırpan titled "Maviye Şarkılar" ("Songs for the Blue") on July 9. Pinhani will take the stage on July 11.

Exhibitions across city

Six-year-old painter Deren Aral has opened her debut solo exhibition, "Deren'in Düş Bahçesi" ("Deren's Dream Garden"), featuring her colorful and imaginative works. The exhibition is on display at Sultanahmet’s Turşucuzade Konağı Sıbyan Mektebi, supported by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's Tourism Department.

At Meşher, the exhibition "Hikaye İstanbul'da Geçiyor" ("The Story Unfolds in Istanbul"), which explores representations of Istanbul in literature from the 16th century to today, has been extended until Jan. 18, 2026.

Artist Ömer Onay presents his exhibition "Stream of Consciousness" at AKM’s Multi-Purpose Hall, offering insight into his reflective artistic process.

Kalyon Kültür’s exhibition "Gündelik Mucizeler" ("Everyday Miracles") is currently on display at the historic Taş Konak in Nişantaşı. It features works by ten contemporary artists inspired by seemingly ordinary moments in daily life.

"The Architectural Splendor: Hungarian Art Nouveau," a photography exhibition by Dorka Demeter, will conclude tomorrow at the Hungarian Cultural Center in Istanbul.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Presidency of the Manuscripts Institution of Türkiye (TÜYEK), "Road and Remembrance: The Written Legacy of the Hajj Journey" is on view at Rami Library until July 11.

Artist Rauf Tuncer’s exhibition "Otağ," which showcases his paintings, serigraphs and engravings, will remain open at the Nusret Çolpan Art Gallery of the Fatih Municipality until July 20.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Pera Museum is hosting "Extraordinary Minas: The Story of Inspiration and Innovation in Kütahya Tiles and Ceramics," exploring the work of Minas and his influence on Turkish ceramic art.

The exhibition "İstanbul'un Aydınlık 100'ü" ("Istanbul's Bright 100"), celebrating influential figures in the city's history, continues at Istanbul Bilgi University’s Santralistanbul Campus Energy Museum until Nov. 21.

At Salt Beyoğlu, "Anadolu'nun Bitki Mirası" ("Anatolian Plant Heritage") uses botanical illustration to showcase the biodiversity of Anatolia. This exhibition will be open to visitors until Aug. 10.

Finally, Istanbul Modern presents "Ufuk Çizgisinden Öteye" ("Beyond the Horizon"), a comprehensive retrospective of Ömer Uluç’s artistic journey, featuring one of the most extensive collections of his work in Türkiye. The exhibition runs through Dec. 12.