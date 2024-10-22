The Zeugma Mosaic Museum, located in southeastern Türkiye, Gaziantep, and home to significant artifacts like the renowned "Gypsy Girl" mosaic, has attracted 355,000 visitors in the first nine months of the year. As one of the largest mosaic museums in the world, it is a prime destination for both domestic and international tourists.

The museum features impressive collections, including the "Gypsy Girl," the statue of Mars and mosaics from villas along the Euphrates River. These exhibits offer visitors a captivating journey through history. Özgür Çomak, the Director of the Gaziantep Museum, emphasized the museum's importance, highlighting its role in showcasing significant mosaics inspired by Roman and Greek mythology.

Rising visitor numbers

The museum has experienced a significant increase in tourism, welcoming 355,000 guests so far. Çomak noted that they are on track to surpass the previous record of 440,000 visitors set in 2022. With the year still ongoing, the museum is anticipating even more visitors during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on Oct. 29.

Tour groups are arriving in large numbers, leading to queues as the museum opens. Çomak referred to the recent surge in visitors as a "fall boost," noting that the intensity has increased over the past 15 days and is expected to continue through the end of the year.

Expressing optimism about breaking visitor records, Çomak shared insights on the recent surge during holiday periods. "During the nine-day Ramadan holiday, we saw a notable increase in tourism, even breaking the daily visitor record for two consecutive days, welcoming nearly 6,300 guests in one day." He hopes that the autumn season will help the museum reach its target of 500,000 visitors by year-end.