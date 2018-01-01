Seven killed in China after minibus plunges into the sea

Seven people died and another was seriously injured after a minibus fell into the sea in eastern China on Monday, state media reported.

The vehicle carrying 10 people plunged into the waters off the coast of Qidong City, Jiangsu province, at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT Sunday), reported Xinhua news agency citing local authorities.

Seven people were found dead, and one was being treated at the hospital. The other two people did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Xinhua said.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash.

Jan. 1 is a national holiday in China, but most people do not celebrate New Year's Eve, marking instead the Chinese New Year, which, this year, falls on Feb. 16.