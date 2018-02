A massive explosion rocked a fireworks factory in Jiangxi province in eastern China on Monday, state media reported.

The explosion occurred at 9 am (0100 GMT) and was followed by a "mushroom-shaped cloud and raging fire," according to CGTN, a state-run television station.

No casualties have been reported so far, CGTN said.

The local government said it had dispatched the Fireworks Safety Supervision Bureau to investigate the incident.