Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Turkey yesterday condemned Saturday's terrorist attack in Pakistan which killed several soldiers. "We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the brotherly Government and people of Pakistan," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The Pakistani Taliban yesterday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack the day before that killed 11 soldiers and wounded 13 in the Swat Valley. Authorities say Saturday's attack was the first in over three years in the northwestern region once ruled by militants.

In a statement sent to media, the group said a lone suicide bomber carried out the attack to avenge the killing and arrests of fellow militants. The bomber detonated his explosives vest near an empty lot where soldiers were playing volleyball. Militants ruled the picturesque Swat Valley from 2007 until a massive military operation routed them in 2009. Pakistan says militants who escaped from Swat and elsewhere are now operating out of the Kunar province in neighboring Afghanistan.

Afghanistan and Pakistan frequently accuse each other of failing to crack down on militants that operate along their porous border. On Friday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Pakistan was partly to blame for a wave of recent attacks in Kabul, and that Islamabad was harboring the Afghan Taliban.