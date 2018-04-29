Putin says Russia ready to facilitate North-South Korea cooperation

Trump says 'things are going well' after call with South Korean president

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in discussed the Korea summit over the phone, the Kremlin said Sunday.

The two leaders welcomed the agreements achieved during the meeting between leaders of North and South Korea on Friday, according to a statement.

"[They] particularly stressed on the Panmunjom declaration, to provide nuclear-free status to the Korean Peninsula through its complete denuclearization," the Kremlin said.

Putin told his Moon that Russia is ready to facilitate cooperation between the two Koreas.

Putin added that Russia was ready to help with trilateral infrastructure and energy projects on the Korean peninsula.

On Friday, North and South Korean leaders held a historic summit followed by signing of the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula, which has become a formal foundation of further denuclearization of North Korea and a peace deal between two countries.