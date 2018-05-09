North Korea taking proper steps for complete denuclearization, China's Li says

Japan, China and South Korea to discuss North Korea at regional summit

North Korea seems to be taking proper steps for complete denuclearization, a Blue House official quoted Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as saying Wednesday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in says that North Korea supports denuclearization in principle, but the actual steps to achieve it will be difficult.

Moon met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday shortly after a three-way meeting in Tokyo with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

A Japanese official says Moon and Abe agreed to work together to figure out the necessary steps for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

They welcomed North Korea's recent announcement that it would close a nuclear test site and agreed that it must lead to further efforts to achieve full denuclearization.