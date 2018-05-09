Unofficial Malaysia election tallies show strong early gains for opposition

Unofficial results from Malaysia's general election Wednesday show the opposition alliance led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is making strong gains at the expense of the ruling coalition.

In the federal election, incumbent Prime Minister Najib Razak's National Front is narrowly ahead of the opposition, which campaigned on a platform of saving Malaysia from a corrupt elite after a multibillion-dollar corruption scandal at a state investment fund set up by Najib.

At least two Cabinet ministers appear to have lost their parliamentary seats and the opposition also made gains in state contests, potentially threatening the grip of Najib's party on Johor state, where it was founded, and other states.

"There is a massive swing across races. It's a big shift. This is a repudiation of Najib's government from all walks of life from the very rural northern states to the more industrial southern coast," said Bridget Welsh, a Southeast Asia expert at John Cabot University in Rome.

She said it still was not clear which side will win a parliamentary majority but the ruling coalition was at risk of losing as many as 10 states to the opposition.

"The person who has made this happen is Mahathir. He has been a significant game changer. He made people feel that a transition of power is possible," said Welsh, who is in Kuala Lumpur to observe the polls.

The ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition had won 34 parliamentary seats, while opposition alliance Pact of Hope was on 40, according to a count on the website of the pro-government Star newspaper.

The opposition gained several new seats in Sarawak state, a traditional BN stronghold, according to state-run Bernama news agency.

Some key figures in the coalition had fallen, with the heads of the ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indian parties having lost their seats, according to unofficial counts on Bernama.

Official results on the Election Commission website showed BN with 20 seats, with two parties in the opposition alliance — People's Justice Party and the Democratic Action Party — on six seats each.

There are 222 seats in parliament, and 112 are needed for victory at the election with a simple majority.

Angered by the graft scandal, Mahathir, who was prime minister for 22 years until 2003, emerged from political retirement and joined the opposition in attempt to oust Najib, his former protege.

The U.S. Justice Department says $4.5 billion was looted from 1MBD, the investment fund, by associates of Najib between 2009 and 2014, including $700 million that landed in Najib's bank account. He denies any wrongdoing.

Analysts have previously said the National Front, which has been in power for 60 years, might lose the popular vote but hold onto a majority in parliament due to an electoral system that gives more power to rural Malays, the party's traditional supporters.

Under Najib, the ruling coalition's prestige has been eroded by the 1MDB corruption scandal and an unpopular sales tax that hit poor rural Malays particularly hard.

Faced with a reinvigorated opposition, the government has used the levers of power to further tilt the playing field in its favor, critics and analysts say. Redrawn electoral boundaries were rushed through parliament last month, pushing likely opposition voters into seats that already support the opposition and dividing constituencies along racial lines. A recently passed "fake news" law was an attempt to stifle debate and criticism, opponents said.

The National Front lost its two-thirds majority in parliament in 2008 polls and lost the popular vote in 2013, though it still won 60 percent of seats that year.