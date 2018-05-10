Mahathir Mohamad sworn in as Malaysia PM

Mahathir Mohamad is sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister after leading opposition alliance to historic election victory.

Dressed in a traditional Muslim Malay outfit, he was sworn in by the king at the national palace.

The ceremony at the official state palace in Kuala Lumpur ended a day of uncertainty during which rumors swirled that the National Front, Malaysia's ruling party for 60 years, would try to stay in power.

People outside the palace cheered and waved opposition flags.

Mahathir was Malaysia's prime minister for 22 years until 2003. He returned to politics to oust his former protege Najib Razak, who was tarnished by allegations of massive theft from a state investment fund.