Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to North Korea for a visit on May 31, the RBC news portal wrote on Wednesday, citing Russian Foreign Ministry sources.

The sources did not specify details and agenda of the summit.

In April Lavrov met with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho in Moscow.

Following their meeting, Russia's top diplomat said he accepted Ri's invitation to Pyongyang.