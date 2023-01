Muay Thai Türkiye national team athletes and coaches preparing for the Turkish championship in Düzce held a training session around the Hasanlar Dam, where the water has receded due to drought, to raise awareness.

The dam with a water capacity of 1.65 million cubic meters, which was built on the Küçük Melen Stream in Yığılca district in 1972 for irrigation and flood control purposes, has had a drop in water levels due to a lack of precipitation in the region, Düzce, Türkiye, Jan. 27, 2023.

AA