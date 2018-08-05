   
Suicide bomber kills 3 NATO soldiers in eastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan
This Aug. 13, 2015 shows U.S. army soldiers walk as a NATO helicopter flies overhead at coalition force Forward Operating Base (FOB) Connelly in the Khogyani district in the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan. (AFP Photo)
A suicide bomber killed three NATO service members on patrol in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.

A NATO Resolute Support mission service member, an American, and two Afghan soldiers were wounded, the mission said.

The attack is being investigated.

Officials said the blast happened in the Khalazai area of Charikar, capital of Parwan province.

Wahida Shahkar, spokeswoman for the Parwan provincial governor, said the suicide bomber targeted foreign forces who were on a routine patrol.

The Taliban claimed responsibility.

