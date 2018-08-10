Pakistan's Khan calls for more 'trustworthy' ties with Washington

Pakistani prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan called for more "trustworthy" ties with the United States which have frayed amid U.S. accusations that Pakistan is aiding Islamist insurgents waging war in Afghanistan, something Islamabad denies.

Khan, who is due to be sworn-in as premier next week after his July 25 election victory, met acting U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan John F. Hoover on Wednesday and said the ups and downs in relations had led to a "trust deficit".

Washington has suspended aid and military assistance to Pakistan.

"(My party) wants to build a relationship with United States based on trust and mutual respect and hence our government will engage with U.S. to make this relationship more balanced and trustworthy," Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a statement late on Wednesday, attributing comments to Khan.

Khan added that there was a need to "transform" the diplomatic ties between the two countries. The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan has not commented on the meeting. In January, U.S President Donald Trump further strained relations with a withering attack on Pakistan on Twitter, accusing Pakistan of playing a "double game" on fighting terrorism and vowing a tougher approach.

In the same tweet he said the United States has been rewarded with "nothing but lies and deceit" for "foolishly" giving Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the past 15 years.