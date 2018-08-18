   
ASIA PACIFIC
CATEGORIES

Hundreds protest neo-Nazi rally in Berlin

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
BERLIN
Published
Elder ladies hold displays reading 'Grandmas against the right wing' during a demonstration against a gathering of far-right organizations commemorating the death anniversary Rudolf Hess in the district of Spandau in Berlin, Germany. (EPA Photo)
Elder ladies hold displays reading 'Grandmas against the right wing' during a demonstration against a gathering of far-right organizations commemorating the death anniversary Rudolf Hess in the district of Spandau in Berlin, Germany. (EPA Photo)

Several hundred people have so far gathered in Berlin's western district of Spandau to protest an annual neo-Nazi rally that commemorates the death of Rudolf Hess, a deputy of Adolf Hitler.

Balloons emblazoned with "No Room for Nazis" floated above protesters, who included a group of older women holding banners that read "Grannies against the Right" and "Spandau remains Nazi-free."

"I don't want my grandchild to be born in a second World War II scenario," a protester who asked to be called Mrs. Graf told dpa. "I want him to live in a multi-cultural society where there is no hatred for any community."

Representatives from Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens, as well as the IG Metall union, carried flags and banners, and a group of protesters beat drums to rouse passers-by.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Asia Pacific Former cricket star Imran Khan was sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS