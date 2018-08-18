Hundreds protest neo-Nazi rally in Berlin

Several hundred people have so far gathered in Berlin's western district of Spandau to protest an annual neo-Nazi rally that commemorates the death of Rudolf Hess, a deputy of Adolf Hitler.

Balloons emblazoned with "No Room for Nazis" floated above protesters, who included a group of older women holding banners that read "Grannies against the Right" and "Spandau remains Nazi-free."

"I don't want my grandchild to be born in a second World War II scenario," a protester who asked to be called Mrs. Graf told dpa. "I want him to live in a multi-cultural society where there is no hatred for any community."

Representatives from Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the Greens, as well as the IG Metall union, carried flags and banners, and a group of protesters beat drums to rouse passers-by.