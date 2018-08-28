   
ASIA PACIFIC
CATEGORIES

6.2-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia

FRENCH PRESS AGENCY - AFP
JAKARTA
Published

A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage.

The offshore tremor struck at a shallow depth of eight kilometres (five miles), about 100 kilometres southeast of Kupang on the Indonesian portion of Timor island, the USGS said.

A string of deadly earthquakes that rocked Indonesia's Lombok island this summer killed 555 people.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide and many of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Asia Pacific An Uber driver in Australia has been charged with raping a 17-year-old...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS