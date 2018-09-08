Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southern Philippines

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage from the quake, which hit the east coast of the island of Mindanao.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 kilometers was located about 95 kilometers from the city of Davao, the main port of the island of Mindnao.

The geological service assigned a yellow threat level to the consequences of the earthquake, meaning a low probability of casualties and economic damage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...