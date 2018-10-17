International scholars discuss migration from past to present at joint Turkish-Kazakh symposium

A recent symposium in Turkestan, Kazakhstan discussed the growing pressure mass migration has had on the world.

Jointly organized by the Ahmet Yesevi International Turkish-Kazakh University, Istanbul Medeniyet University, Turkish Historical Association, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Union of Turkish World Municipalities, the International Eurasia Migration Symposium (IEMS) was held on Oct. 10.

In a world where some 260 million people are refugees, the symposium looked to offer a unique perspective through a dynamic and multidisciplinary approach to the migration crisis.

The rector of Istanbul Medeniyet University, Dr. İhsan Karaman in his opening speech said: "What we express with the 'word' migration is actually way beyond the scientific meaning of it. The migration phenomenon that revolves around millions of lives is a huge wound that harms people and their way of living. In a world where the problem of migration is getting bigger and bigger every day, it is important to hold this conference and approach the topic in all its aspect from past to present."

He said that migration has direct consequences in sociological and political aspects. "It is also important to hold this conference in a region that has long been subjected to migrations as well as a country which has strong connections with Turkey, which now faces the consequences of mass migration."

Professor Bolatbek Abdrasilov, the rector of Ahmet Yesevi University, addressed the importance of the topic, saying: "The majority of people are exposed to migration today. Thus, we evaluate one of the most important issues of our age. Scientists from all over the world will offer their opinions and suggestions on the solution to this problem here."

Turkestan, which has recently become the capital of the Turkestan province of Kazakhstan, is home to Ahmet Yesevi University, named after Islamic scholar and Sufi leader, Hodja Ahmet Yesevi. He was born in Turkestan and educated students across Anatolia and the Balkan peninsula.

The symposium was also aimed at improving relations between Turkey and Kazakhstan – starting with the scientific aspect, as well as contributing to the development of the city that holds sentimental value for Turkic countries in the region.