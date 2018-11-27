Turkish-origin minister in Australia’s Victoria state resigns citing family, health

A Turkish-Australian minister serving in the southeastern state of Victoria announced Tuesday his resignation from the cabinet to give more time to his family, health and electoral district.

John Hamdi Eren, the minister of sports, tourism and veterans' affairs of the ruling Labour Party, announced his resignation in a written statement only three days after being re-elected in the local elections on Nov. 24.

Eren ran for the state parliament in Lara district of Victoria, gaining more votes this round than in the previous election.

"I chose to resign from my duties in the cabinet in order to focus on my responsibilities in representing the people of Lara, my family and my health," Eren said.



Eren also underlined the fact that the success he had in Australia after migrating to the country with his family when he was six years old can serve as an example of the opportunities that are provided to immigrants by Australia.

He said that he will continue to work hard as a member of the Labour Party led by Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

Eren suffered a heart attack in 2016 during his term as a minister and a stent was placed in his heart.

He has been the Labour Party's sports, health and veterans' affairs minister in Victoria state since 2014, when the party won the elections. He was first elected to the state parliament in 2002.

Two other Turkish-origin lawmakers, Adem Kubilay Somyürek and Natalie Süleyman, were also elected to the state parliament in Victoria in the local elections held Sunday, in which the Labour Party secured 57 seats in the 88-deputy parliament.

Australia is home to a sizeable Turkish and Turkish Cypriot community.