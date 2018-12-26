Turkey condemns terror attack in Afghan capital

Turkey strongly condemned a terror attack on a government building in the Afghan capital Kabul, which left at least 43 people dead, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday.

"We have received the news with great sorrow that an attack perpetrated at the Ministry of Public Works in Kabul resulted in the loss of lives of many and left many others wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist attack and wish God's mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the friendly government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan," it added.

On Monday, gunmen stormed the government building in Kabul and killed 43 people in a standoff with security forces lasting some eight hours. The attack began in the afternoon following a suicide car bombing outside the Ministry of Public Works. The attackers then stormed the building of the National Authority for Disabled People and Martyrs' Families and took its employees hostage. Afghan soldiers intervened, and a roughly eight-hour siege ensued, during which the attackers were shot dead. Najib Danish, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, announced after midnight that the siege had ended and security forces had managed to safely evacuate 357 government employees.