Emergency landing after passenger demands Russian plane change course to Afghanistan

A Russian airliner conducted an emergency landing on Tuesday after a passenger demanded that the aircraft change course to go to Afghanistan, the Russian news agency Interfax reported.

The passenger appeared to be mentally ill, the agency said, citing undisclosed sources in the air transport sector.

Further details were not given on the man's behaviour.

The Aeroflot airliner had been en route from the western Siberian city of Surgut to Moscow when the passenger, identified as a 41-year-old Russian man, made the demand, according to the report.

The aircraft landed at an airport in the city of Khanty-Mansiisk, about 300 kilometres west of Surgut, it said.