Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Afghanistan

The Turkish Foreign Ministry yesterday strongly condemned a terror attack that was perpetrated in the Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan earlier on Monday. "We strongly condemn this terror attack. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the wounded and convey our condolences to the brotherly people and friendly Government of Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement.

Afghanistan was reeling yesterday from a brazen Taliban assault on a military base in the country's east the previous day that killed at least 45 people and wounded as many as 70, most of them military personnel, according to provincial officials. There were fears, however, that the death toll was even higher from the daytime assault on the base, which also serves as a training center for a pro-government militia and is run by the country's intelligence service. The attack began when a suicide bomber drove a Humvee into the base in the eastern province of Maidan Wardak and detonated his load as he rammed the vehicle into the main building there, according to Khawanin Sultani, a council member.

The deadly attack, one of the worst Taliban assaults on Afghan forces in recent years, underscored the audacity of the insurgents in the face of stepped-up U.S. peace efforts. The Taliban, who now hold sway in almost half of Afghanistan, carry out attacks on a daily basis, mainly targeting the country's beleaguered security forces.