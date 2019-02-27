Islamic Book Fair in Indonesian capital Jakarta to welcome visitors until March 3

The annual Islamic Book Fair in Indonesia has opened its doors to book enthusiasts for the 18th time in capital Jakarta.

Some 213 publishing firms are expected to attend the fair this year, showcasing 3,689,000 books under 4,250 main topics.

The fair, attended by international publishers from several countries including, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Brunei, will also hold events for children, with activities such as interviews with writers and panels.

Mahmud Anies Baswedan, head of the fair's organizing committee, told the Anadolu Agency (AA) that the fair is the most comprehensive book fair in Southeast Asia that holds Islamic works.

Saying that the fair hosted some 190,000 visitors last year, Baswedan noted that they expect more visitors this year.

Afifah Zakiye, a high school student told AA that she likes the fair for displaying many Islamic works, adding that she visits the fair every year as part of a trip organized by her school.

The book fair will be open to visitors until March 3.