Pakistan shoots down 2 Indian aircraft after they crossed Kashmir border

Pakistan on Wednesday shot down two Indian aircraft after they crossed the Kashmir border, an army spokesman said.

Earlier Pakistan confirmed that it had carried out airstrikes in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"Today, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Pakistan military later said Indian jets had entered Pakistan in response to the airstrikes and two had been shot down, with one pilot captured.

Indian airforce jets intercepted at least three Pakistan warplanes that crossed into the Indian side of Kashmir and forced them to turn tail, an Indian official said.

The Pakistani jets flew over the Bimber Gali-Noushera sector at the Line of Control, a ceasefire line that serves as the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region.

India on Tuesday said it had launched an airstrike inside Pakistan and that its warplanes killed "a very large number" of fighters at a militant training camp, raising the risk of conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours. Pakistan denied there had been casualties, but has warned that it will respond to Indian aggression.

Tensions have been elevated since a suicide car bombing by militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police on Feb. 14, but the risk of conflict rose dramatically after India's airstrike on Tuesday.