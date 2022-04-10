Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Fog, anti-frost candles and a balloon tank: Weekly top photos

by agencies Apr 10, 2022 12:07 pm +03 +03:00

An Afghan girl waits to receive a rice sack as part of the humanitarian aid sent by China to Afghanistan, at a distribution center in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Wine growers gather as heaters are lit early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France, April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A life-size tank, entirely made with inflatable balloons of biodegradable latex, is pictured during the launch of the "Stop Bombing Civilians" campaign by Handicap International in front of the United Nations and next to the "Broken Chair" sculpture, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A Ukrainian service member walks in a front of the Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, the world's biggest aircraft, destroyed by Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

People listen to music while sitting on the back of a car during a protest against Peru's President Pedro Castillo, after he had issued a curfew mandate that was lifted following widespread defiance on the streets, as protests spiraled against rising fuel and fertilizer prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict, in Lima, Peru, April 5, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A white-handed gibbon infant born at the Skopje Zoo is seen with his mother in Skopje, North Macedonia, April 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

A fisherman casts his line into the Bosporus at Karakoy sea promenade during a foggy morning in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

An aerial view of wild horses originating from Central Asia running through the flooded forests on the shore of the Marmara Sea in the Karacabey district of Bursa, Turkey, April 9, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Rangers supporters light flares on the stands during the Europa League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SC Braga and Rangers FC at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal, April 7, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Olympic and world champion Ruta Meilutyte swims across a pond colored red to signify blood, in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Fog blankets the Bosporus and its surroundings in Istanbul, April 5, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Blooming trees are seen during springtime in Kırklareli, Turkey, April 8, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Policemen work to identify civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha, Ukraine, on the outskirts of Kyiv, before sending the bodies to the morgue, April 6, 2022.

(AP Photo)

Firefighters stand at the scene where a Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft operated by DHL made an emergency landing before skidding off the runway and splitting, aviation authorities said, at the Juan Santamaria International Airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica, April 7, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

Ukrainian refugees wait in line to cross the Ukraine-Poland border, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outside the border crossing checkpoint in Shehyni, Ukraine, March 31, 2022.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.