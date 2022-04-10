Fog, anti-frost candles and a balloon tank: Weekly top photos

A life-size tank, entirely made with inflatable balloons of biodegradable latex, is pictured during the launch of the "Stop Bombing Civilians" campaign by Handicap International in front of the United Nations and next to the "Broken Chair" sculpture, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 5, 2022.
People listen to music while sitting on the back of a car during a protest against Peru's President Pedro Castillo, after he had issued a curfew mandate that was lifted following widespread defiance on the streets, as protests spiraled against rising fuel and fertilizer prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict, in Lima, Peru, April 5, 2022.
