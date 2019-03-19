Kazakhstan's President Nazarbayev resigns after three decades in power

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who was elected in 1991 and has been ruling the former Soviet republic since, announced his resignation Tuesday.

"I have taken the decision to refuse the mandate of the presidency," he said in a speech broadcast on state television.

Nazarbayev was the sole candidate in the 1991 presidential election held soon after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. He received 98 percent of the votes.

He won more four re-elections with the latest in 2015, when he secured the support of 97.7 percent of Kazakh voters.

Nazarbayev signed a decree dismissing himself from the presidency effective Wednesday.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaker of the upper house of parliament, will take over as the country's acting president for the remainder of his term in line with the constitution, Nazarbayev said.

Nazarbayev, who has helped attract tens of billions of dollars from foreign energy companies, said he would continue to chair the Security Council and remain leader of the Nur Otan party which dominates parliament.