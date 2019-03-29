Bangladeshi woman gives birth to twins a month after delivering baby from second uterus

A Bangladeshi woman has given birth to twins almost one month after delivering a premature baby boy, media reports said Thursday.

Arifa Sultana in Khulna district gave birth to a baby in late February, and only 26 days after she was taken to the emergency Caesarean service doctors found out that she was still pregnant with twins in a second uterus, British broadcaster the BBC reported.

The twin babies, one male and one female, were born healthy, according to the reports.

"When the patient came in, we performed an ultrasound on her and found there were twin babies," Doctor Poddar told the BBC.

"We were very shocked and surprised. I have never observed something like this before," Poddar said.

The doctor added that the woman had no idea about the twins as she "never had an ultrasound before," due to the family's poor economic condition.

The 20-year-old woman and her newborns were discharged on March 25 after staying under observation for four days in the hospital.

According to the gynecologists, the situation of having two uteruses — called uterus didelphys — is not as rare as people think, although it may cause fertility problems in some cases.