New Zealand police yesterday arrested a man spotted in a "Trump" tee-shirt hurling abuse at worshipers outside one of the Christchurch mosques where dozens were killed in a terror attack last month. In the brutal massacre that took place on Mach 15 in Christchurch in New Zealand, 50 Muslims were killed and as many injured by Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian-born man. Brenton Tarrant killed worshipers in cold blood in the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, including four children under 18.

Police said the 33-year-old man had "shaken" the Muslim community late Wednesday at the Al Noor mosque by shouting abuse at people. "Our community has no tolerance for those who target or victimize others because of their identity, and nor does the police," Canterbury district commander superintendent John Price said in a statement Wednesday. "This is especially so for members of our Muslim community who are already dealing with so much," he added. The man described as being "of solid build with short dark hair and a tattoo on his left shoulder/neck area," walked off into the park opposite the mosque after the incident, but was later apprehended.

The Christchurch mosque terror attack became the latest example of growing far-right terrorism, a well-known global threat. Extremist politics, including extreme nationalist and white supremacist politics that appear to be at the core of the latest terror attack on Muslims in New Zealand, have been part of daily politics for a long time. The rise of global extremism, with the flourishing of the right in Europe and U.S. President Donald Trump and the alt-right in America, has emboldened potential terrorists.