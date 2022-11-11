Thousands of people mobilize to create Türkiye's future forests

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry organized nationwide planting events under the theme of “Breath for the Century of Türkiye,” in line with the government’s ambitious vision for development. The first edition of the event in 2019 was named “Breath for the Future” as the country strives to expand its forests at a time of climate change.
The area were saplings were planted in the Sarıkamış district in eastern Kars province.
