Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Thousands of people mobilize to create Türkiye's future forests

by Anadolu Agency Nov 11, 2022 7:48 pm +03 +03:00

Thousands of people came together across Türkiye to plant saplings, with the goal to create a greener country for future generations, as part of the country's National Forestation Day on Nov. 11.

Police officers plant saplings as part of forestation day in the Kepez district in Antalya province.

AA

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry organized nationwide planting events under the theme of “Breath for the Century of Türkiye,” in line with the government’s ambitious vision for development. The first edition of the event in 2019 was named “Breath for the Future” as the country strives to expand its forests at a time of climate change.

The area were saplings were planted in the Sarıkamış district in eastern Kars province.

AA

Gendarmerie officers join efforts to plant trees in Hatay province.

AA

Anadolu Agency (AA) workers plant trees as part of National Forestation Day

AA

Some 171,000 saplings were planted in 22 different areas in the Sivas province as part of National Forestation Day. This picture shows the Karaçayır region, where the main sapling planting event took place.

AA

Azerbaijan also joined Türkiye's forestation efforts, planting 111,111 saplings in their country.

AA

People plant saplings in the Osmaniye province.

AA

A man and a boy plant a sapling on the occasion of National Forestation Day, in Yalova, northwestern Türkiye.

AA

A Netherlands-Türkiye Friendship Forest was established as part of the national forestation day events. Delegations from Türkiye's Forestry Ministry and the Dutch Embassy attended the ceremony, which took place in the Marmaris district of southern Muğla province.

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.