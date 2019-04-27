Kazakh President Tokayev to follow in Nazarbayev's footsteps

Poised to follow in Kazakhstan's founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev in his foreign policy positions, Kazakhistan's incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was nominated by the Kazakh ruling party for the snap election to be held on June 9. Nazarbayev earlier stated that Tokayev is the "worthiest candidate for the highest position in the country" and described Tokayev as a "close ally and outstanding politician" and underlined his vast experience during the ruling party's congress. Nazarbayev, who has ruled the country since its independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, is the first Central Asian leader of the post-Soviet era to willingly leave the presidency. "Nursultan Nazarbayev, who led the country for many years, created a role in which he would have significant power and influence after his unexpected resignation. Tokayev is one of the prominent actors that will continue his political legacy in the transition period of Kazakhstan. Tokayev, a highly experienced memeber of the political elite is a popular and influential politician in the presence of Kazakh people," Burak Çalışkan, Eurasia researcher at the Humanitarian and Social Research Center (İNSAMER), said. "There is no doubt that Tokayev will likely win the following election in Kazakhstan, while democratic norms recently begin to settle in Central Asia," Çalışkan added.

He has held some of the Kazakhstan's highest positions, including foreign minister, prime minister and senate speaker. "Tokayev, who has significant experience in international relations as a former foreign minister and one of the architects of Kazakh foreign policy, stands out as an actor who knows both the Eastern and Western worlds. Nazarbayev's most important legacy is mediating politics and the balance of power in Kazakh foreign policy. The country has consistently maintained stable relations with Russia, the U.S. and China," Çalışkan noted.

Tokayev paid a state visit to neighboring Uzbekistan on April 14-15. The visit saw a number of intergovernmental documents signed for the further expansion of ties, which have seen remarkable growth since former Uzbek President Islam Karimov's death. Since Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took office, he has sought warm ties with neighboring countries as the main priority of Uzbekistan's foreign policy. "We can say that Tokayev, who knows the balances of Kazakhstan quite well, will continue this policy. In the recent period, especially with the rule of Mirziyoyev, it can be predicted that increasing cooperation will continue in Central Asia. That means it would be wrong to expect a major and rapid change in Kazakh foreign policy." Çalışkan said.

The incumbent president paid his first foreign visit to Russia, describing the trip as a sign of continuity in the two countries' close cooperation. The general consensus is that interim President Tokayev will follow in his predecessors' footsteps when it comes to Kazakhstan's foreign policy, as it is in Kazakhstan's best interest to ensure the continuation of this multi-vectored political alliance. The ex-Soviet country's integration into the world economy has been successful and highly appreciated by the international community.