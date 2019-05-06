25 Afghan soldiers killed as Taliban storms checkpoint in western Farah

The Taliban stormed an army checkpoint in western Farah province, killing 25 troops, an Afghan official confirmed on Monday.

Defying the Afghan government's calls for a truce during the holy month of Ramadan, the Taliban assaulted a military check post in the western Farah province bordering Iran.

Shah Mehmood Naimi, deputy chairman of the provincial assembly, told Anadolu Agency that scores of Taliban insurgents stormed a military compound in an overnight attack on the main highway linking Herat and Kandahar provinces.

He confirmed the death toll of the attack that began Sunday night and continued till early Monday morning.

The Taliban took responsibility for the deadly attack.

Qari Yosuf Ahmadi, the Taliban spokesman, said in a statement that a military check post was completely overrun in Gulistan district on the main highway.

He claimed a large number of weapons and equipment were seized and two soldiers were taken captive.

The Taliban still carry out near-daily attacks on Afghan forces even as peace efforts have accelerated to find an end to Afghanistan's nearly 18-year war.

Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban set off a suicide car bombing and stormed a police headquarters in northern Baghlan province, killing 13 policemen and setting off a six-hour gunbattle.

The Interior Ministry said 55 people, including 20 civilians, were wounded before the attackers were all killed.

The attacks came despite President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani's call for peace and reconciliation during the month of Ramadan.

"I once again call on the Taliban to respect this holy month and address the demand of Afghans for peace and reconciliation which was reflected at the Loya Jirga (grand consultative council of elders) for peace," he said.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also urged all parties to the conflict to halt the fighting.