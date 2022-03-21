Spain hit by yet another mass protest over rising prices

Since the end of last year, there has been growing social discontent in Spain over runaway annual inflation, which jumped to 7.6% in February, its highest level in 35 years.
A demonstrator is wrapped in a giant Spanish flag during a nationwide protest called by the Spanish far-right Vox party against price hikes, in front of the city hall in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2022.
The crisis has prompted the UGT and the CCOO, Spain's two biggest unions, to call a national strike on March 23, while the far-right Vox has urged people to join nationwide protests on March 19.
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "energy, food and industrial sovereignty, now!" during a nationwide protest called by the Spanish far-right Vox party against price hikes, in front of the city hall in Madrid, March 19, 2022.
