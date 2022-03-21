Daily Sabah logo

Politics
Diplomacy Legislation War On Terror EU Affairs Elections News Analysis
Turkey
Istanbul Education Investigations Minorities Expat Corner Diaspora
World
Mid-East Europe Americas Asia Pacific Africa Syrian Crisis Islamophobia
Business
Automotive Economy Energy Finance Tourism Tech Defense Transportation News Analysis
Lifestyle
Health Environment Travel Food Fashion Science Religion History Feature Expat Corner
Arts
Cinema Music Events Portrait Reviews Performing Arts
Sports
Football Basketball Motorsports Tennis
Opinion
Columns Op-Ed Reader's Corner Editorial
PHOTO GALLERY
JOBS ABOUT US RSS PRIVACY CONTACT US
© Turkuvaz Haberleşme ve Yayıncılık 2022

Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

Spain hit by yet another mass protest over rising prices

by French Press Agency - AFP Mar 21, 2022 3:18 pm +03 +03:00

Since the end of last year, there has been growing social discontent in Spain over runaway annual inflation, which jumped to 7.6% in February, its highest level in 35 years.

A demonstrator is wrapped in a giant Spanish flag during a nationwide protest called by the Spanish far-right Vox party against price hikes, in front of the city hall in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

The crisis has prompted the UGT and the CCOO, Spain's two biggest unions, to call a national strike on March 23, while the far-right Vox has urged people to join nationwide protests on March 19.

A demonstrator holds a placard reading "energy, food and industrial sovereignty, now!" during a nationwide protest called by the Spanish far-right Vox party against price hikes, in front of the city hall in Madrid, March 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators wave Spanish flags and flares during a nationwide protest called by the Spanish far-right Vox party against price hikes, in front of the city hall in Madrid, March 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators hold balloons and wave flags during a demonstration called by farmers' trade unions and hunting federations, forming a "Rural Alliance," to mark the economic and social importance of the rural sector and to demand "a future for the countryside," in Madrid, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators wave Spanish flags during a nationwide protest called by the Spanish far-right Vox party against price hikes, Madrid, March 19, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A demonstrator blows a horn during a demonstration called by farmers' trade unions and hunting federations, forming a "Rural Alliance," to mark the economic and social importance of the agricultural sector and to demand "a future for the countryside," in Madrid, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators hold signs reading "Yes to hunting" during a demonstration called by the "Rural Alliance" to mark the economic and social importance of the sector and to demand "a future for the countryside," Madrid, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators hold signs and wave flags during a demonstration called by the "Rural Alliance" to mark the economic and social importance of the sector and to demand "a future for the countryside," Madrid, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

A protestor drives a tractor during a demonstration called by the "Rural Alliance" to mark the economic and social importance of the agricultural sector and to demand "a future for the countryside," Madrid, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

Demonstrators hold banners and wave "Ikurrina" Basque flags during demonstrations by the "Rural Alliance," Madrid, March 20, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.