Malaysia's Mahathir tells youth to work, gain experience in Turkey

Malaysia's prime minister Sunday advised his country's youth to work in Turkey and gain experience needed to contribute to growth of their own country.

Addressing university students during the National Day celebrations, Mahathir Mohamad ​warned that Western lifestyles and values were increasingly corrupting societies.

"There are those who follow this (Western) lifestyle. If we imitate the values of the West, we will become colonial again. Be proud of the values of the East," Mahathir said.

He underlined that Turkey's progress in development was the achievement of the Turkish people, lauding their industriousness.

"I think our younger generation should go to Turkey, learn Turkish and return to Malaysia after working there for 10 years. In this way, we can achieve change in Malaysia," he said, adding that Malaysia could follow the example of Turkey.

Mahathir recently visited Turkey at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The Malaysian prime minister held bilateral talks with the Turkish leader and paid a visit to Turkish engine maker Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufacturer Baykar. At the end of his visit, Mahathir said Malaysia must grab aerospace and defense tech transfer opportunities offered by Turkey.

In a joint news conference, Erdoğan said that they discussed cooperation between Turkey and Malaysia as two D-8 members and strategic partners.

The Turkish president also presented Mahathir the Order of the State of the Republic of Turkey, the highest state order awarded to foreign nationals.