Political figures with the most Twitter followers

Feb 16, 2022 4:00 pm +03 +03:00

Barack Obama

Twitter is an interesting social media platform for many a political figure. Here are the top 15 with the biggest following as of February 2022.

Former U.S. President @BarackObama has an impressive following with 130.8 million and is currently not only the biggest political figure on Twitter but also the most followed account overall. Only Justin Bieber comes close with 114.2 million.

(AP Photo)

Donald Trump

Former U.S. President @realDonaldTrump made his mark on the social media platform with 88.7 million followers before he was suspended from Twitter in January 2021.

(AP Photo)

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister of India @narendramodi comes in next with 75.8 million followers.

(AP Photo)

Joe Biden

Current U.S. President @JoeBiden boasts 32.4 million.

(AP Photo)

Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. Secretary of State @HillaryClinton with 31.1 million.

(AP Photo)

Amit Shah

Indian Home Minister @AmitShah with 28.5 million.

(AP Photo)

Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal with 24.2 million.

(AP Photo)

Rajnath Singh

Indian Defense Minister @rajnathsingh with 21.7 million.

(AP Photo)

Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the @dalailama with 19.2 million.

(AP Photo)

Pope Francis

The head of the Catholic Church @ponyifex with 18.8 million.

(AP Photo)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Turkey's President @rterdogan with 18.4 million

(AP Photo)

Joko Widodo

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo @jokowi with 16.9 million

(AP Photo)

Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI with 15.2 million.

(AP Photo)

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum @HHShkMohd with 10.7 million.

(AP Photo)

Queen Rania Al Abdullah

Jordan's Queen Rania Al Abdullah @QueenRania with 10.4 million.

(AP Photo)

