5 killed after small airplane collides with helicopter in Spain's Mallorca

ASSOCIATED PRESS
MADRID
Published 25.08.2019 16:57
This photo provided by Incendios f.Baleares shows wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Sunday Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo)
At least five people were killed Sunday in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Mallorca, Spanish authorities said.

The regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, tweeted that the crash happened at 1.35 p.m. (1135 GMT). It said one of the dead was a minor.

Authorities added that emergency services were at the scene.

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press cited unidentified local officials saying the aircraft crashed into a farm field.

No further details were immediately available.

