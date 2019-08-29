Kashmir's 72-year legacy back on agenda between India, Pakistan

India's decision to repeal Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, granting Kashmir special status, has brought Kashmir into the spotlight of the international community once again. Following a lockdown in Indian-administered Kashmir, restrictions on communication and a curfew in the early days of the crisis, the issue has become even more important. With India and Pakistan hurling accusations at each other, Kashmir appears to be a battleground between the two neighbors. As India claims to work toward eradicating alleged "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism" in the region, and Pakistan accuses India of "occupation and torture," relations between the two states are at a low, with the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan expelled by the Pakistani government.

Amidst statements from high-ranking Indian and Pakistani officials, as well as academic analysts, a solution to the 72-year-old conflict looks distant.

This is the second time in a span of six months that the two countries have faced a heated conflict. February had marked an escalation in tensions after an attack on Indian Paramilitary Forces in Pulwama in Kashmir.

On Aug. 5, India revoked Articles 370 and 35A, used to grant Jammu and Kashmir special semi-autonomous status, separate from the central Indian government. With the articles revoked Jammu and Kashmir will no longer have its own constitution and will have to abide by Indian laws and the Indian Constitution as a whole.

The announcement came less than three months into Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election in May. After a turbulent campaigning period, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved an overwhelming victory, securing a majority in the lower house of parliament. Pakistan too, has been going through a period of political change following the election of Prime Minister Imran Khan in July 2018. Throughout these elections, Kashmir remained on the agenda of both the newly elected prime ministers.

Article 370 was adopted as part of the Indian Constitution in 1950, three years after Hari Singh, the Hindu ruler of Kashmir, acceded the Muslim majority state to India through the Instrument of Accession. Following the 1947-48 war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, and the establishment of the Line of Control – the current border dividing Kashmir – Kashmir remains split between India (65%, Indian Administered Kashmir) and Pakistan (35%, Azad Kashmir).

Daily Sabah spoke to both countries' envoys in Ankara to assess the situation, and their respective demands and arguments.

In an exclusive interview, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, summed the Pakistani perspective that Indian action in Kashmir can be seen as an occupation. "What is happening in Kashmir, is oppression, repression, persecution, and now, an illegal annexation of a territory the United Nations Security Council states does not belong to India," he said.

Resolutions 39 and 47 passed by the Security Council in 1948, acknowledge that Kashmir is disputed territory between India and Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Ambassador of India to Turkey, Sanjay Bhattacharyya explained the Indian motive behind Aug. 5, and its aftermath. He defended that the initiative of revoking Article 370 was taken with what they believe is Kashmir's best interests given the inequality between conditions and opportunities between the people of Kashmir, and the rest of India. "The Kashmir valley suffered for decades on account of export of terrorism and violence from Pakistan. […] the economy stagnated and the youth were disenchanted," said Bhattacharyya.

Indian Prime Minister Modi has been pushing toward "integrating" Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, and this seems to be a manifestation of that promise. The Modi administration defends the view that the move will be beneficial toward development in Kashmir, through opening the state to the entire Indian population, for jobs and investment. This in turn, is supposedly expected to end the regional violence that has been ongoing for decades in Kashmir.

However, Adnan Naseemullah, an academic from the Department of War Studies at King's College London, predicts that it is very unlikely that any of these suggested outcomes will truly prevail. "Kashmiris themselves don't view the Indian central government as an honest actor in relation to their own interests. The only way Modi's plans would work, is if he had the cooperation of the people. A lot of Kashmiris will view this as occupation, not cooperative development," he said.

India's decision to revoke Article 370 has received drastic responses from the international community, with several such as Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, commenting, "Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy." Others have expressed concerns about human rights in Kashmir, based on Pakistan's claims that India has been violating human's rights in the region. Curfews, restrictions on social media and censorship are reported as regular appearances in Kashmir, with recent actions bringing with it a lockdown on schools and hospitals in the region.

Ambassador Qazi drew attention to the deteriorating conditions of the people of Kashmir, "The entire state of Kashmir is almost like a prison. Kashmir is under a lockdown." He also poses the question that if joining India is what Kashmiris wanted all along, "why are they not out in the streets [celebrating]?" In contrast, Ambassador Bhattacharyya responded to Qazi's comments on the recent situation in Kashmir: "Restrictions were withdrawn in a gradual manner and there is no daytime curfew. Landline telephone connections have been restored and mobile connectivity is being opened gradually. All essential commodities and medicines are available and the administration is coordinating the facilitation of citizens' requirements. We have deployed security forces to deal with miscreants and protect the human rights of our citizens," he said.

Speaking to Daily Sabah, Thorsten Wojczewski from the India Institute at King's College London, draws attention to the possibility of further escalation in tensions in the region as a result of turmoil. "In the short and medium-term, a severe deterioration of the humanitarian and security situation in Kashmir will manifest in a further militarization of Kashmir and growing popular unrest. More radical organizations are also likely to capitalize on the frustration and anger of the Kashmiri population and carry out terrorist attacks directed against Indian security forces," Wojczewski explained.