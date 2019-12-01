Thousands evacuated in Philippines ahead of Typhoon

Sunday saw more than 62,000 people evacuated from their homes in the eastern Philippines, ahead of Typhoon Kammuri's expected landfall, officials said.

About 58,000 residents from Malinao town in Albay province, 330 kilometers south of Manila, moved to shelters and evacuation centers, said Dempsey Alcala, a municipal disaster risk reduction official.

In Guinobatan town, 4,500 persons were also told to pre-emptively evacuate from their homes on the slopes of Mount Mayon volcano, amid threats of floods, landslides and mudflows.

Kammuri was projected to make landfall over the eastern region of Bicol, where Albay is located, on Monday evening or early Tuesday, according to the weather bureau.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 170 kph as it moved west at 20 kph, the bureau added.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo urged residents to cooperate in preparations for the typhoon.

"Evacuate when advised to do so before the onslaught of the typhoon, not at the time when the demands for assistance are high and the responders can only accommodate so many," he said.

The weather bureau has raised the typhoon alert in more than 30 eastern and northern provinces, as well as in Metropolitan Manila.

The typhoon will hit as the Philippines hosts the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Metropolitan Manila and the northern region of Luzon.

Organizers said they have contingency plans for sports that will be held outdoors and could be affected by the bad weather.