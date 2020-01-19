Strong earthquakes strike western China, Indonesia

Strong earthquakes struck China's far west Xinjiang region and Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Sunday night and early Monday morning.



The China Earthquake Networks Center reported that a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the region at 9:21 p.m. at a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles). The quake's epicenter was 56 kilometers (35 miles) from Peyzawat County and shaking was felt in the cities of Kashgar and Artux, the agency said.



There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.



The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake's magnitude as 6.0 and its depth as 11 kilometers (7 miles). The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.



Earthquakes occur frequently in Xinjiang, which borders Central Asia.



Meanwhile, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.



The quake was about 116 km southeast of Gorontalo, Indonesia and was at a depth of about 131 km.