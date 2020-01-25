   
Xi says China faces ‘grave situation’ as spread of coronavirus ‘accelerates'

REUTERS
BEIJING
Published 25.01.2020 20:06
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the closing session of the National People's Congress NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. Reuters File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the country is facing a grave situation, held a politburo meeting on measures to fight a coronavirus outbreak concentrated in the central city of Wuhan, state television reported Saturday.

The outbreak of the new virus has killed 41 people in China and has infected more than 1,300 globally, most of them in China.

The country is facing a "grave situation" where the coronavirus is "accelerating its spread," Xi told the meeting, which took place on the Lunar New Year public holiday.

The TV report said resources and experts will be concentrated at designated hospitals for treatment of severe cases, with no treatment delayed due to cost, and supplies of materials to Hubei province and its capital Wuhan to be guaranteed.

Information disclosure on the virus outbreak must be accurate, prompt and transparent, CCTV said.

