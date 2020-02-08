Soldier on shooting rampage kills at least 17 in Thailand, hides out in mall

Police and soldiers have stormed into the Thai shopping mall where a soldier has been on a shooting rampage and helped hundreds of people to escape, defense ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanich told Reuters.

"Police officers and soldiers are joining forces and have helped evacuate hundreds of people from inside the mall," he said. "It's not known how many are still inside."

He said the suspected gunman was still inside the Terminal 21 mall in Nakhon Ratchasima.

At least 17 people were killed and 21 wounded in the shooting by a Thai soldier in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Royal Thai Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a message sent to reporters.

The rampage took place at a major shopping mall around 260 kilometers north-east of Bangkok, in Nakhon Ratchasima province, also known as Korat. Pattanacharoen previously told the Associated Press (AP) that more than 10 people had been killed. The total number of wounded was not immediately known.

"As for the motive of the incident, we have to wait for officials to catch him and interrogate him first," Military commander Lt. Gen. Thanya Kiatsarn said in the statement reported by dpa news agency.

In a fast-moving incident, authorities could not confirm local media reports that the gunman had taken up to 16 hostages.

Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma. He reportedly stole an army vehicle and also posted photos and videos of himself in full tactical gear as the attack was carried out. Video and photos circulating online showed panicked scenes, with people fleeing and what appeared to be the sound of automatic gunfire filling the air.

The gunman also posted photos of himself and wrote several posts on his Facebook page including "should I surrender" and "no one can escape death." There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding up a pistol. In one Facebook video – since deleted – the assailant, wearing an army helmet, filmed from an open jeep saying, "I'm tired... I can't pull my finger anymore" as he made a trigger symbol with his hand.

Facebook said Saturday that it had removed the account of the man suspected of a mass shooting in northeast Thailand and would remove any content related to the attack that violated its policies. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand. There is no place on Facebook for people who commit this kind of atrocity, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack," a Facebook representative said in a statement. "We have removed the gunman's accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it."

The newspaper Thai Rath said the incident began at about 3:30 p.m.and it appeared to be unresolved five hours later. Police in the province said they have sealed off a Terminal 21 shopping mall but have yet to capture the gunman. Thai news outlet Matichon published posts from social media users inside the mall who said they were hiding from continuous rounds of gunfire.

A police officer contacted by phone in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier initially shot dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute. The incident happened at Surathampithak military camp when the soldier, identified as Col. Jakrapanth Thomma, killed his commander and two others in the camp before fleeing in a military jeep, the daily Bangkok Post reported. Among the people killed is a Thai army commander, identified as Col. Anantharot Krasae.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world but mass shootings by soldiers targeting civilians are rare. Several shootings at courthouses late last year also renewed concern about gun violence in the Southeast Asian country. In one high-profile case, two lawyers were shot dead by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing over a land dispute.

The incident came just a month after another high-profile mall shooting, in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman carrying a handgun with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others as he robbed a jewelry store. The suspect, a school director, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed, saying he did not mean to shoot anyone.