Life in Senegal's chemically polluted Petit Mbao

Petit Mbao was known to have one of the most beautiful white sand beaches in Senegal. Since the 1960s, industrial factories have moved in, including Senegal's largest chemical plant. Many people in Petit Mbao have for years complained about the smell coming from the plant and the chemical in the air that burns their eyes and affects their breathing. Children, livestock and fishermen have been known to get sick from toxic water flowing into the sea via open canals.
The remains of a hotel are pictured along the coastline in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 19, 2021.
