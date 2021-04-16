Daily Sabah logo

Life in Senegal's chemically polluted Petit Mbao

by French Press Agency - AFP Apr 16, 2021 2:13 pm +03 +03:00

Petit Mbao was known to have one of the most beautiful white sand beaches in Senegal. Since the 1960s, industrial factories have moved in, including Senegal's largest chemical plant. Many people in Petit Mbao have for years complained about the smell coming from the plant and the chemical in the air that burns their eyes and affects their breathing. Children, livestock and fishermen have been known to get sick from toxic water flowing into the sea via open canals.

The remains of a hotel are pictured along the coastline in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 19, 2021.

AFP Photo

A round tank containing butane is pictured in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

A construction worker fixes a roof as another man walks along the beach in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

The walls of an open chemical basin is pictured in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

A young woman leans against a wall in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

Two young boys look over the wall toward the chemical plant in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man points to smoke billowing out of a chemical factory in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

Drawings by children are pictured along the chemical plants walls in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

A woman walks along a pathway between toxic water in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

A young boy walks past an abandoned lodge in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man does his afternoon workout in front of a chemical plant in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

Goats walk along a pathway between streams of toxic water in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

Pipes leading from the chemical plant into the ocean are pictured in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man rests on his back along a concrete drain leading from the chemical plant into the ocean in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

Two young fishermen carry buckets in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

A young boy carries two fish toward the ocean in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man rests by his horse and cart in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 29, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man reads the Koran on the beach in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

Two men carry sacks through discarded pipes in front of a chemical plant in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

A man walks through algae after collecting sea water in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 20, 2021.

AFP Photo

A woman walks on her rooftop in Petit Mbao, Senegal, March 24, 2021.

AFP Photo

